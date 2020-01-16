No need for PH presidential council to discuss on power transition — Lim

PUTRAJAYA: The Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council does not need to hold a special meeting on the transition of power for the post of prime minister, said Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

He said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had set a timeline for the power transition which was after Malaysia had hosted the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in November this year.

“Let us follow the schedule that Tun (Dr Mahathir) has suggested. I think this is the only way to ensure smooth and orderly transition of power,” said Lim, who is also DAP secretary-general and PH presidential council member.

He said this to reporters after handing over the RM100 million allocation for tahfiz, sekolah agama rakyat and pondok schools at the ministry here yesterday.

Lim said the smooth and orderly transition of power would lead to the country’s political stability and economic growth.

“Let us all be united or have the same determination to develop the economy and ensure that the political stability can continue to help the economy and not vice versa. We should not argue on things that do not help the economy or economic development,” he said.

Lim said if PH could not ensure a smooth and orderly transition of power, it would make it difficult for the coalition to gain the confidence of the people and face the 15th General Election. — Bernama