PSB to contest in as many winnable seats as possible in coming state polls – Wong (Video)

KUCHING: Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) will contest in as many winnable seats as possible in the coming state election, said party president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

Wong, who is Bawang Assan assemblyman, said the seats would include Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu’s (PBB) traditional seats.

“We are going to contest in any winnable seat. It is open because PBB has declared war on me, anyway, in Bawang Assan.

“PBB vice president Dr Annuar Rapaee said so and Bawang Assan PBB branch chief Romeo Christopher Tegong said so, that they want the seat. So they have declared war on me,” he told reporters after visiting the boys at Salvation Army Boy’s Home here in conjunction with the coming Chinese New Year celebration.

Wong also reaffirmed that he would be defending his Bawang Assan seat in the coming state election saying as the party president, he has to contest and lead the party into the battle.

Video by Roystein Emmor

He, however, believed the coming state election is going to be friendly rivalry, saying that in politics and in a democratic country, people are bound to contest against each other.

“We all should let the best one win. Leave it to the people. The people will decide who they want to represent them,” he said.

PSB so far had announced its candidates for five other seats – Opar, Tasik Biru, Batang Ai, Balai Ringin and Engkilili.

Datuk Ranum Mina will defend his Opar seat, Datuk Dr Tiki Lafe will be contesting in Tasik Biru, Datuk William Nyalau in Batang Ai, Datuk Masir Kujat in Balai Ringin and Johnical Rayong in Engkilili.

Wong said the party is in the process of assessing other candidates for the various seats, including the Chinese-majority seats.

Asked if PSB has identified its candidate for Mambong, he said the party has plenty of candidates and they are going to assess each and everyone of them.

“For now, the party has not finalised its candidate for Mambong. I will come along, when time comes, I will declare the service centre or the branch and then announce the candidate.

“This also applies to the candidates for the Chinese-majority seats and others. We are already in the process of accessing the candidates for the Chinese-majority seats and I will announce them one by one,” he said.