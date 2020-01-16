RM144.9 mln drug haul near KL, 9 arrested

KUALA LUMPUR: Police raids in three areas near the city centre, hauled in various drugs worth RM144.9 million and saw the arrest of nine individuals.

Conducted between 8pm on Monday and 1am the following morning at a terrace house and two condominium units in Kepong, Selayang and Sentul, the sting operations netted syabu (309.8kg), heroin base (12.7kg), ecstasy pills (637.7kg), Erimin 5 pills (564.8kg), ketamine (3.4kg) and cocaine (6.5kg).

At a press conference yesterday, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said the nine suspects comprise seven men and two women aged between 23 and 50 – eight of the suspects are locals while one of the women is an Indonesian national.

“Five of the men and the Indonesian woman tested positive in urine tests for syabu, ketamine and benzo” he said, adding that two men have criminal records for drug abuse investigated under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Also present at the press conference was Bukit Aman Narcotic Crimes Investigation Department director Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd.

Commenting further, Abdul Hamid said during the raids, police also seized two pistols with 150 bullets, four cars, cash comprising local and foreign currencies, wrist watches and various types of jewellery, all of which are worth a total of RM400,330.

“Initial investigations have found that the syndicate has been operating for almost a year and the drugs seized could supply the needs of 6.5 million users in one go,” he added. — Bernama