Sarawak Customs seizes luxury watches worth over RM16 mln in raids

KUCHING: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) has seized luxury watches worth RM16.412 million with an unpaid duty of RM820,607.67 in two separate raids here yesterday.

JKDM Sarawak director Datuk Sharifah Halimah Tuanku Taha said the raids were carried out together with the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) simultaneously at two leading shopping malls.

“During the raid, a total of 405 watches of different models and brands were seized,” said Sharifah Halimah in a press statement today.

She added that the raids were carried out based on intelligence that they have have received and gathered.

According to her, the watches are believed to have been smuggled from countries such as Hong Kong.

Once arriving at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), the watches will be transited to a domestic destination (Kuching International Airport (KIA) to avoid being inspected by JKDM.

She also said there were also instances where the watches were brought in directly from Singapore to KIA.

The watches, she said, were kept inside a briefcase and exited the airport at the ‘nothing to declare’ lane.

“Some of the watches were also worn by individuals as their personal belonging to avoid and confuse custom officers at the airport gates,” she added.

Both cases will be investigated under Section 135(1)(g) of the Customs Act 1967.

Meanwhile, JKDM is urging the public to come forward with any information regarding to smuggling activities in the state by calling their toll free number at 1-800-88-8855 or visit their website at http://aduan.customs.gov.my.