Sarawak Heart Centre the first to use WF-FFR outside China

KOTA SAMARAHAN: The Wire-Free Fractional Flow Reserve System (WF-FFR) developed in China to assess blockages in coronary arteries at the Sarawak Heart Centre is the first to be used outside China.

Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian lauded the centre for sourcing the equipment through a donation by the Sarawak Heart Foundation.

“At the moment, the only place in Asia apart from China where this equipment is found is here (at Sarawak Heart Centre) and we have the team from the Sarawak Heart Centre to thank for in their effort in obtaining this equipment,” he said during the equipment’s handing-over ceremony.

Dr Sim added that surgeons from other countries are expected to come to the centre to familiarise themselves with the equipment.

Dr Sim thanked the Sarawak Heart Foundation for their assistance in providing funds to obtain the equipment.

Sarawak Heart Centre currently has one surgeon who is trained in handling the equipment.

“This equipment is state-of-the-art as it rapidly provides a reading in about five minutes and quickly gives the necessary information to improve the risk stratification of the patient with coronary heart disease.

“With this equipment, there is nearly no risk of perforation of the coronary artery compared to the conventional FFR that requires the use of a wire,” said Prof Dr Alan Fong Yean Yip, who is a consultant cardiologist with the Sarawak Heart Centre’s Department of Cardiology, who also spoke to reporters during the event.