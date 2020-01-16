S’wak serious about integrity, battling grafts

KUCHING: Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan has given his assurance that the Sarawak government will not be left behind in accomplishing the national agenda of shaping a society that has ethics and integrity.

He said in many cases, Sarawak is seen to be at the forefront and is more serious in uplifting integrity and combating corruption among people from all walks of life.

“It has always been the Sarawak government’s vision to build a transparent and corruption-free state within Malaysia.

“Efforts to enhance transparency and accountability in the Sarawak government service delivery system was pioneered by the state’s previous leaders and further strengthened by our current leadership, such as when Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg created a special Integrity and Ombudsman portfolio to instil a culture of integrity in the state,” he said.

Awang Tengah said this when officiating at the Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation’s (STIDC) Corporate Liability on Corruption Seminar, here yesterday.

He said other initiatives taken included the establishment of the State Integrity and Ombudsman Unit (Union) under the Chief Minister’s Department; training of Certified Integrity Officers (CeIO); preparing a Corruption Risk Management (CRM) Plan and Organisational Anti-Corruption Plan (OACP); as well as the Anti-Bribery Management System (ABMS) ISO 37001:2016 certification.

He also touched on the Malaysian Anti-Corruption (Amendment) Act 2018 which was passed and gazetted on May 4, 2018 and will be fully enforced starting June 1 this year.

“The enforcement of this new act is to fulfil the international requirement under Article 26 of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) which refers to the liability of legal persons.

“It is my earnest hope that all our subsidiaries shall give full cooperation and commitment in implementing anti-corruption initiatives spearheaded none other than by STIDC itself,” he said, adding such effort will benefit all parties and help achieve the state’s vision of building a culture of integrity which would result in a transparent and corruption-free nation.

On the seminar, Awang Tengah – also STIDC Board of Management chairman – said it was testimony of STIDC’s serious commitment to embed a high-integrity work culture across the board.

He pointed out that it was imperative for STIDC and its stable of companies to be exposed to dangers and consequences of corrupt practices which may lead to corporate liability, more so when there is a new provision that touches on the essence of corporate liability for bribery and corruption.

“I believe this timely seminar can promote a sense of accountability for those who are exposed to managing corporate funds and financial assets, by being aware of the so-called ‘wheeling and dealing’ that can contribute to negative perceptions and thus, protect and prevent themselves and the organisation from being reached by the long arm of the law.”

Organised by STIDC in collaboration with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and Union, the seminar aimed to introduce the new provision of the MACC (Amendment) Act 2018 to STIDC directors and management; familiarise with key features of the new provision and its implications; and enhance an anti-bribery programme that is able to prevent, detect and address bribery risks in an organisation.

Also present were Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Integrity and Ombudsman) Datuk Talib Zulpilip, Assistant Minister of International Trade and Industry, Industry Terminal and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais, Assistant Minister of Urban Development and Resources Datu Len Talif Salleh, Deputy State Secretary Dato Sri Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki and STIDC general manager Hashim Bojet.