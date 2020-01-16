Teen earns RM30 a day as ‘runner’ for drug dealers, police on the lookout for main distributor

KUCHING: Two teenagers have been arrested for drug related offences in Batu Kawa yesterday (Jan 15), with one 16-year-old boy admitting to being a ‘runner’ for drug peddlers for RM30 a day.

The 16 and 17-year-old were arrested along with another 31-year-old and a drug pusher nicknamed ‘Ah Joey’ in a series of raids led by police narcotics teams.

The 17-year-old teenage girl also claimed to be the girlfriend of a drug pusher known as ‘Ah Bi’.

Padawan District police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan, who confirmed the arrests, said efforts are ongoing to locate the whereabouts of ‘Ah Bi’, who could not be contacted via a telephone number that was provided by the suspects.

“The arrests started with the 16-year-old male teenager at a house in Desa Wira at around 1.45pm. During the raid, police found drugs believed to be syabu (5.2grammes) packed inside seven plastic packets in his possession,” said Aidil in a statement today.

During questioning, the suspect admitted that he started abusing drugs since 2017 and began selling the drugs for ‘Ah Joey’ for a salary of RM30 a day.

The suspect, who will be investigated under Section 39A(1) and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drug Act 1952, also admitted to be getting his drug fix from ‘Ah Joey’ for free.

Police were then led to a house in Desa Wira at 2pm where the 31-year-old, ‘Ah Joey’ and the 17-year-old female suspect were found inside one of the bedrooms.

During the checks, police found a packet of drugs believed to be syabu (0.27 grammes) on the floor inside the room.

“Ah Joey also told police that he started abusing drugs since 2013 and would purchase the drugs via online banking transactions to Ah Bi. After the transaction was completed, Ah Bi would make the drop-off at a specified area in BDC, Stampin,” said Aidil.

The 17-year-old female admitted to be abusing drugs since 2019 and claimed to be the girlfriend of ‘Ah Bi’, who also provided her with free drugs.

Both suspects will be investigated under Section 12(2) and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drug Act 1952.

During an initial drug test, all three suspects tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine and are currently held at the Siburan and Beratok police stations.