Two French lawmakers request reopening probe into Nora Anne’s death

SEREMBAN: Two French lawmakers have requested reopening the investigation into the death of Franco-Irish teenager Nora Anne Quoirin following her disappearance from an eco-resort near here in August last year.

The French deputies (MPs), Anne Genetet and Alexandre Holroyd, asked the Malaysian authorities to alternatively make available the police report on the investigation that took place.

In a letter released through the Lucie Blackman Trust, a British charity supporting its nationals during crises overseas, they wanted the Malaysian authorities to take the “necessary steps in order to shed full light” on the death of the 15-year-old girl.

“Every effort must absolutely be made on the part of the Malaysian authorities to provide full transparency concerning the death of Nora Quoirin,” they said.

Nora Anne went missing on Aug 4, a day after her family had arrived in Malaysia for a two-week holiday and checked in at the Dusun Pantai Hill Resort.

Her body was found on Aug 13 near a stream in a hilly area, about 2.5 km from the rainforest resort, following a massive search.

An initial post-mortem report stated that there was no criminal element in the death of Nora Anne who reportedly had learning disability. It was established that she died due to gastrointestinal bleeding from hunger and stress over a prolonged period.

On Jan 8, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said the Attorney-General’s Chambers had classified the case as NFA (no further action). – Bernama