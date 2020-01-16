Two Malaysians nabbed in Singapore narcotics operation

SINGAPORE: Two Malaysians were among five arrested by Singapore’s Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) during an operation in the early morning of Jan 14, 2020.

In a statement yesterday, CNB said the two suspects, a 26-year-old man and 24-year-old woman, were arrested in the vicinity of Geylang Bahru Road.

Drugs including about 422 gm of heroin were found inside a backpack belonging to the 26-year-old suspect, it said.

Prior to their arrests, CNB said a 72-year-old stateless male suspected drug trafficker was observed to have met up with the 26-year-old suspect near a bus stop in Bendemeer Road.

The 72-year-old suspect was arrested while about 845 gm of heroin, 13 gm of ‘Ice’ as well as cash amounting to S$5,350 were found on him.

Based on the follow-up investigation, CNB officers arrested a 64-year-old male Singaporean suspect at the void deck of a residential block in the vicinity of Jurong East Street 21.

The man is believed to be linked to the 26-year-old male Malaysian suspect arrested earlier.

Cash amounting to S$2,200 was recovered from the elderly suspect.

Simultaneously, CNB officers arrested a 55-year-old foreign woman at the hideout of the 72-year-old in the vicinity of Prome Road.

A search of the bedroom in the hideout saw the recovery of 10 plastic sachets containing about 88 gm of heroin and various drug paraphernalia.

The drugs seized in this operation were worth about S$100,000 and investigations into the drug activities of the five arrested persons were ongoing, said CNB. — Bernama