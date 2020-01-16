Ulu Katibas longhouse residents form development committee

SONG: In a bid to bring development to their area, 65 longhouse residents from three longhouses in Ulu Katibas set up a development committee recently.

The main objective of Ulu Katibas Area Development Committee (JPUK) is to develop their native customary rights (NCR) land to improve the socio- economy of the residents of Rumah Sapai Ajom at Nanga Ngeranau, Rumah Api Sanun at Nanga Terusa and Rumah Cyril Usau Unjong at Nanga Bulo in Ulu Katibas.

During the meeting to set up the committee,Malang Biat, a teacher, was unanimously appointed the chairman.

“The committee has a pool of knowledge, expertise and talents and these would accelerate the development in Ulu Katibas which is still far behind other areas in the state.

“The first step planned by the committee is to conduct perimeter survey on NCR land in Ulu Katibas before we move to a next phase that is to develop economic activities for 395 longhouse residents from the three longhouses,” he said.

Other officials elected during the inaugural meeting were Johnny Pasang deputy chairman, Sibat Kallang as secretary, Bejau Japang (deputy secretary), Edward Luyoh (treasurer) and Josephine Timbong Sumok (deputy treasurer).

Robert Anyaw, Anding Pasang, Stephen Tanang Kulleh, Isau Barang, Lucy Seliong and Beky Ahau were appointed committee members.

Malang said the committee planned to venture into commercial farming with assistance from the government, or joint venture with private developers after they completed the perimeter survey under Section 6 of Sarawak Land Code Ordinance, and later individual survey under Section 18 of the same ordinance.

He said that residents of the three longhouses have been vigilant in considering any joint venture offer to avoid being tricked by irresponsible parties.

“In fact, there was a land development project offered by a party who used the name of a state’s ministry.

“But after inspection, we found out that the party had offered empty promises when their main agenda is to extract timber from the area,” he said.

Among the suggestions for agriculture activities voiced out during the meeting were tagang system aquaculture for empurau, semah and tengadak; pig and deer farming; and cultivation of dabai, musang king durian and vegetables.

Homestay, stingless bee honey and the setting-up of JPUK cooperative were also proposed.

According to Malang, they will request the government to build a road to Ulu Katibas to ensure the development can be implemented.

He said that Ulu Katibas is only accessible via river on a five-to-six hour journey using longboat at the moment.

“The journey can be longer when the river water is shallow especially during the dry season.

“I am sure when there are economic activities in Ulu Katibas, the youngsters from the area do not have to travel far to find jobs,” he said.