29,619 to vote in Kimanis by-election tomorrow

KIMANIS: A total of 29,619 people out of the 29,664 ordinary eligible voters will go to the polls in the Kimanis parliamentary by-election tomorrow.

There will be 19 polling centres involving 68 channels open from 7.30am to 5pm for voters.

On Tuesday, eight out of nine early voters cast their ballots with one absentee and there were 35 postal voters.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission (EC) has appointed 653 electoral officers to conduct the polling process tomorrow.

The official vote tallying centre for the Kimanis parliamentary by-election is at Beaufort’s Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Mohd Dun Banir Hall.

The EC expects the turnout in the by-election to be about 70 per cent and the poll results would be known by 10 pm.

The official campaign period, which began on nomination day on Jan 4, will end at 11.59 tonight (Jan 17).

The Kimanis parliamentary by-election is a straight fight between Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) candidate Datuk Karim Bujang and Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Mohamad Alamin.

It is held after the Federal Court on Dec 2 upheld the decision of the Kota Kinabalu Election Court which overturned the victory of former Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman in the seat in the 14th general election (GE14).

The Kota Kinabalu Election Court on Aug 16 last year ruled that Anifah’s victory in the seat was null and void after discovering that there were additional ballots that could have affected the election result. – Bernama