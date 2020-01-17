37,700 CCTV cameras installed at private premises

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 37,705 closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras have been installed at 3,226 private premises nationwide from 2012 until December last year, said Bukit Aman Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department director Datuk Zainal Abidin Kasim.

He said the installation of the cameras was aimed at facilitating all registered premises under the Royal Malaysia Police’s ‘Safecam Partnership’ programme to share footage with the authorities to assist the investigations.

“The programme encourages private companies or any association to participate in corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative in an effort to eradicate crime,” he told reporters after attending a function here yesterday. — Bernama