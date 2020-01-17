Audio recordings: Police record Latheefa’s statement

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Latheefa Koya has given her statement to the police in connection with the commission’s release of audio recordings alleging high-level criminal conspiracy.

MACC, in a statement, said Latheefa spent about four hours giving her statement to the police yesterday.

MACC deputy chief commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki and five other officers also gave their statements separately between 2.45pm and 6.30pm, the statement said.

A team of police officers from the Bukit Aman Special Crime Investigation Unit was at the MACC headquarters here from 2.30pm to record their statements.

The 13-member team was led by Mohd Fazley Ab Rahman.

At a press conference on Jan 8, MACC released nine sets of audio recordings totalling 45 minutes which allegedly involved conversations between former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and several other individuals.

The conversations are believed to have taken place between Jan 5 and July 29, 2016.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador was reported as saying that police had received all the audio recordings and would summon Latheefa to facilitate investigations into the case. — Bernama