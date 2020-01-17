Dept foils illegal removal of rock materials

KUCHING: The Land and Survey Department Enforcement Unit stopped the illegal removal of rock materials in Betong Division and seized an excavator and a lorry in a recent operation.

The illegal activities were exposed following intelligence gathering and routine patrol and the case is being investigated under Section 32A of the State Land Code (Chapter 81).

Meanwhile, the Land and Survey Department reminded members of the public who wish to carry out activities related to transportation and dredging of earth material to approach the nearest Land and Survey Office beforehand for advice.

Members of the public are also urged to relay any information on illegal removal of rock or earth to the department through 082-444111 (headquarters) or use the Talikhidmat service by logging on to www.talikhidmat.sarawak.gov.my or contact 082-555999.