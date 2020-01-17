Female tapir found dead along Jalan Padang Tembak near Kluang

JOHOR BAHRU: A female tapir was found dead after it was believed to have been hit by a vehicle at Jalan Padang Tembak, near Kluang yesterday.

Johor Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) director Salman Saaban said the carcass of the tapir, estimated to be seven years old and weighed about 350 kg was discovered by passers-by at about 8 am.

“The personnel from the Kluang Perhilitan office who went to the scene found that there were injury marks on the animal’s head with blood and foam coming from its mouth.

“It is suspected that the animal was hit by a vehicle which led to its death,” he said in a statement today.

Salman said based on the information obtained, the tapir was believed to have died at midnight on Wednesday (Jan 15) adding that the carcass was later buried at Ladang Mados Tanah Abang near Mersing.

He said this was the third roadkill incident involving a tapir in the state for this month alone.

“The first incident took place on Jan 5 at Batu 20, Jalan Kota Tinggi-Mersing, near Kota Tinggi while the second incident was on Jan 13 involving a female tapir, estimated to be six years old and weighed about 250 kg,” he said. – Bernama