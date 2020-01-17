JPJ: Slight delay in road tax renewal due to system integration process

KUCHING: Malaysia Road Transport Department (JPJ) MySikap System and Customs Information System is currently undergoing an ‘integration process’, resulting in delays for owners seeking to renew their motor vehicle license in Sarawak.

According to JPJ Sarawak, JPJ MySikap System will soon display the rates of road tax fees in Peninsular Malaysia for license renewal of Sarawak motor vehicles that do not have ‘Custom K3’ recorded in the system.

To obtain Sarawak motor vehicle license fee rates, owners are required to bring their vehicles for vehicle identity verification at the nearest JPJ Sarawak offices.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by vehicles owners who live far away from JPJ offices or those facing difficulties to send their vehicle to the office, JPJ Sarawak has offered to carry out vehicle identity verification at the owner’s premise, with the latest information updated to the system.

Vehicle owners would then be able to make payment according to the fee rate at any JPJ offices.

JPJ Sarawak has also introduced mobile service vans for Kuching and Miri to inspect vehicles at locations that will be announced from time to time.

Owners are urged to ensure their vehicles are in perfect condition while adhering to the road transport regulations and laws.

For more information or to lodge a complaint, members of the public can contact JPJ Sarawak at 082-628700 or log on to http://jpj.spab.gov.my.