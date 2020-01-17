Limbang Hospital needs specialist blocks, says MP

LIMBANG: The construction of a specialist block at Limbang Hospital is much needed by the people, says Limbang MP Hasbi Habibollah.

He said he would not give up applying for a specialist block at the hospital through the Ministry of Health (MOH).

“We have been waiting for more than 10 years and are still requesting and demanding MOH build a specialist block at Limbang Hospital. This issue was frequently raised in the Dewan Rakyat as Limbang badly needs such facilities,” he said when handing over a donation of air conditioners worth RM7,000 for the emergency and trauma ward, to hospital deputy director Dr Nur Hazwani Md Hatta yesterday .

Hasbi was however pleased that applications for specialists to serve at the hospital was granted, with a physician, paediatrician, gynaecologist, psychiatrist and radiologist now providing better health care and reducing the need to seek treatment at Miri

Hospital.