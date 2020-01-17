PM: Free breakfast programme only for poor students

KUALA LUMPUR: The government’s free breakfast programme (PSP) in schools will be targeted at underprivileged students only, said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad yesterday.

According to Dr Mahathir, it will not be fair to provide such assistance to students from families with sufficient means.

“We will continue with the existing programme but the focus will be on those in need.

“If many of those (students) with money, who are rich, and who have food at home, also receive it, it’s not fair,” he told reporters after opening Kompleks Balai Islam An-Nur Tenaga Nasional Berhad here.

Dr Mahathir said the recipients of the programme will be increased from time to time.

Prior to this, the Education Ministry had announced that the first phase of the programme would begin on Jan 20, benefiting 37,000 students from 100 schools across the country at an estimated cost of RM22 million.

The programme features a menu with a Grab ‘n’ Go concept and comprises nutritious drinks including milk-based drinks, and simple food such as bread, biscuits, cereal snacks, local cakes, sandwiches, fruits and boiled eggs. — Bernama