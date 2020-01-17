Sarawak has bright future under GPS — Dennis

MIRI: The future of Sarawak is bright because it is governed by a local coalition, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), and not Pakatan Harapan (PH) that still has many unfilled promises and has failed to resolve issues affecting the people.

Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau made this remark during a meeting with community leaders and village heads of the Kayan community, here yesterday.

While the Sarawak government led by GPS has implemented many initiatives that benefit Sarawakians, the federal government led by PH has failed to address the needs and aspirations of Malaysians, he said.

To the community leaders and village heads, he said they must do their best to serve their community and draw up plans to develop their longhouses and villages.

“Community leaders and village heads must work together to think and plan for development in their respective villages including facilities and utilities to provide better life for their people,” he said, adding they could do this through regular meetings.

He told them that after their meetings, they should forward their plans to their elected representatives for consideration before they are sent to the higher authorities.

He reminded them that they are the ‘eyes and ears’ of the government and they should relay government policies and plans to their people.

“Community leaders are the front-liners of the government because they face the community every day in villages and longhouses,” he added.

Present were Baram member of Parliament Anyie Ngau, political secretary to the chief minister Charles Balang Seling and Temenggong Elizabeth Deng.

On another matter, Dennis praised the Orang Ulu community leaders for being the first group in Sarawak to object to the setting-up of Federal Village Community Management Council (MPKKP) by the federal government.