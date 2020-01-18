4 roads in Dalat up for upgrading

SIBU: Four road upgrading projects in Dalat will start soon to provide better accessibility to the residents.

The roads to be upgraded are the 431.6-metre road in Kampung Kekan, a Muslim cemetery (338.8 metres), Kampung Penat (322 metres), and Oya Muslim Cemetery (39.8 metre).

The projects, costing about RM300,000 each will be implemented by Public Works Department under the Rural Transformation Programme (RTP).

The projects are expected to commence soon, and will be completed within this year.

Officers from Mukah JKR Nur Lokman Lokeng, Farah Adiba Zaidi and officers from

Dalat District Office, andf community leaders were among those who visited the sites yesterday.