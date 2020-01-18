AirAsia’s CNY 2020 ad creatively highlights Chinese traditions

SEPANG: AirAsia has released its Chinese New Year advertisement for this year, featuring a young boy’s excitement as he travels to his grandmother’s house for the festive holiday.

The three-minute ‘The Boy and the Lion’ is seen through a child’s imagination as a young pilot, looking for ‘the lion in the sky’. He snaps back to reality inside an AirAsia aircraft, en route to his grandmother’s howetown.

The story continues as he immediately immerses himself in the intricacies of Chinese New Year traditions – from the importance of the reunion dinner to the symbolism of receiving a ‘hongbao’ (red packet) from his father – before he finally meets the long-awaited ‘Mr Lion’.

AirAsia Malaysia chief executive officer Riad Asmat remarked: “In AirAsia, we want to encourage our flyers to start the new decade with excitement and childlike wonder – letting it light the path to achieve double blessings of abundance, adventure and happiness for the New Year.”

AirAsia Group head of branding Rudy Khaw points out that that for a child, every journey is a grand adventure.

“At AirAsia, that’s exactly how we view travel. It isn’t just a journey, but an adventure waiting to be unravelled. It’s through travel that we find purpose, discover new experiences, reconnect with our loved ones and make new connections.”

Scripted by AirAsia’s in-house brand team, the advertisement invites viewers to go on their own adventures with an all-in AirAsia BIG Member promotional fares, going from as low as RM18 available for booking on airasia.com, or the AirAsia mobile app – running until Jan 19 for travelling dates between Sept 1 this year to March 2 next year.

Save an additional 10 per cent on purchases of 25kg and above checked-in baggage and 10 per cent on ‘Pick-A-Seat’ option upon pre-booking flights. Guests can also enjoy 20 per cent off any activity (for the first 1,000 transactions) and five per cent off hotel bookings with the promo code DOUBLE2020; purchase two or more at 30 per cent off duty-free shopping, and 2,020 BIG points on ourshop.com, as well as amazing three-day, two-night (flight + hotel) packages, starting from RM138.

Terms and conditions apply to all promotions.

The celebration continues on-board as the airline will also be offering special festive in-flight ‘Santan’ meals including Prosperity Tomato Egg and Fish Stew with Rice and Pineapple Tarts, from RM12 on selected AK, D7 and QZ flights – from now until March 31.

For the latest AirAsia news, activities and promotions, follow AirAsia on Twitter (twitter.com/AirAsia), Facebook (facebook.com/AirAsia) and Instagram (instagram.com/AirAsia).