Association still working on becoming a statutory body

KUCHING: The Advocates Association of Sarawak (AAS) is still working on issues to convert the association into a statutory body.

AAS president Ranbir Singh Sangha said the efforts are taking longer than expected.

“There are differing opinions from our branches, which is the stumbling block to achieving the two-thirds majority required to change the constitution of the AAS. Nevertheless, we are convening another meeting soon to iron out the differences in our respective opinions,” Ranbir said in his speech for the opening of the Legal Year for Sabah and Sarawak 2020 yesterday.

“Nevertheless, we are all united about the fact that the AAS should become a statutory body and that there is only one united Advocates Association of Sarawak for the whole state.”

There are 500 advocates in Kuching and another 400 in Sibu, Bintulu, and Miri.