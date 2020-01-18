Bernas S’wak assures sufficient supply of rice for CNY

KUCHING: Padiberas Nasional Berhad (Bernas) Sarawak has assured all that there is enough rice, particularly glutinous rice, for the coming Chinese New Year (CNY).

Its government and stakeholder liasion (Sarawak) department head Ismail @ Idris Yusup says Bernas has five warehouses in the state with rice stockpile to ensure stable supply of rice throughout Sarawak.

According to him, two of these warehouses are in Kuching, two in Bintulu and one in Sibu with 200 staff.

“So far, Bernas has always ensured sufficiency and stability of the rice industry in Sarawak. There is enough

supply of rice for the coming festive season,” he told reporters after attending the ‘Bernas Breakfast with Media’ event at a hotel here yesterday. To a question, Ismail said Bernas recorded average monthly sales of 8,000 to 10,000 metric tonnes in Sarawak.

“During festive period, the normal trend among rice wholesalers is to stock up a month before the festivity. They buy the rice early and keep in stock, which means there will be enough and stable supply for Bernas and the consumers,” he added.

Meanwhile, Bernas head of corporate communications department Rosniza Baharum said Bernas held a corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme in connection with CNY at Salvation Army Children Home later yesterday.

She added that ‘Sajian Sarawak’, a book of 25 traditional Sarawakian recipes, would be launched today at Sarawak Cultural Village in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Bernas in Sarawak.

To commemorate the coming CNY, a ‘tossing-of-the-yee sang’ ceremony was held with the members of the local media at yesterday’s event.