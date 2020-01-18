BN’s Mohamad Alamin wins Kimanis by-election by over 2,000 votes

BEAUFORT: Barisan Nasional (BN) has retained the Kimanis parliamentary seat after winning the by-election with a majority of 2,029 votes – a significant increase compared to their win in the 14th General Elections (GE14).

BN’s Datuk Mohamad Alamin who emerged victorious polled 12,706 votes to defeat Parti Warisan Sabah’s (Warisan) Datuk Karim Bujang, who garnered 10,677 votes.

Returning Officer (RO) Jupri Etok announced the results at the vote tallying centre at Dewan Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Mohd Dun Banir on Saturday night.

In the 14th General Elections (GE14), Datuk Seri Anifah Aman, who at that time contested under the BN-Umno ticket, won the Kimanis seat by a slim 156-vote majority in a three-cornered-contest.

Anifah polled 11,942 votes, Karim obtained 11,786 votes while Jaafar Ismail from Parti Harapan Rakyat got 1,300 votes.

The EC announced that voter turnout stood at 79.92 per cent.

The voter turnout in GE14 was 86.2 per cent.