Bukit Asset service team to set up counter

SIBU: Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Bukit Assek service team will set up a counter at Medan Mall here to help members of the public apply for Kenyalang Gold Card.

In a press statement received here yesterday, Bukit Assek SUPP Youth chief Joseph Chieng said the team would be there on Saturday from 7pm to 9pm, and on Sunday, from 2pm to 4pm and 7pm to 9pm.

Kenyalang Gold Card is for those who are 60 years old and above to enjoy certain benefits and discounts when they shop.

Chieng said they were working with Welfare Department, Department of National Unity and Integration, and Ministry of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development on this.

“What the applicants need to do is to bring along their identity card and printed copies of their other documents.”

Applicants must be 60 years old by Jan 1, this year, and must be Sarawakians with the ‘K’ identity card.

Holders are entitled to discounts, rebates and free servives at government departments.

Families of the card holders will be entitled to RM3,000 for funeral expenses, except for retired civil servants and Socso contributors, as they too have other similar benefits.For more details, call 084-313566.