Claim your RM30 e-Tunai Rakyat now with Boost – rep

KOTA KINABALU: The journey for a cashless Malaysia took a big step forward as the Government’s e-Tunai Rakyat initiative launched on 15 January.

To further encourage Malaysians to adopt the cashless lifestyle, homegrown and leading lifestyle e-wallet Boost has rolled out exciting offers for users to enjoy with the RM30 digital stimulus as well as more ways to get even bigger value on top of that.

e-Tunai Rakyat has a total allocation of RM450 million from the Government and is expected to benefit 15 million Malaysians above the age of 18 earning an annual income of less than RM100,000.

Mohd Khairil Abdullah, CEO of Boost shared that the e-wallet is proud and humbled to be selected by the Ministry of Finance to be one of the official e-wallets for the disbursement of e-Tunai Rakyat and contribute towards the country’s digital and cashless future.

“We received very encouraging response to the Government’s e-Tunai Rakyat initiative starting at 8AM on 15 January with users trying to claim their share of the incentive through Boost. On day 1 itself, we witnessed a record-breaking increase of 25 times on our average daily user registration rate. This strong response confirms that Malaysians are ready and willing to try to go cashless and embrace e-wallets.”

To claim the one-time RM30 e-Tunai Rakyat with Boost, users need to follow three (3) simple steps in the app:

1. Verify their accounts by following steps described in the Boost app to take pictures of their ICs and a selfie.

2. Once verification is complete, they need to tap on the submit claim button to check for eligibility after which the user will be notified within five (5) working days. The eligibility check will be performed by both Jabatan Pendaftaran Negara (JPN) and Lembaga Hasil Dalam Negeri (LHDN).

3. Upon successful verification and eligibility check, the RM30 will automatically be credited into their Boost e-wallet and ready to use.

During a visit to e-wallet merchants in Luyang, here, Kota Kinabalu member of parliament, Chan Fong Hin, lauded the government’s e-Tunai Rakyat initiative and said that it is a great incentive to create digital inclusivity and widen digital payments adoption in the country.

“E-wallets like Boost are now getting very popular. It is not only accepted in major retailers, supermarkets or F&B outlets, even pasar malam and street hawker vendors accept e-wallets as a payment method. The government’s e-Tunai Rakyat initiative is a great incentive to help Malaysians – both consumers and merchants especially among micro and small businesses enter the digital era and be part of the cashless community. I highly encourage everyone to start using e-wallets to claim the RM30 e-Tunai Rakyat and enjoy the benefits this incentive has to offer.”

Sabah Youth and Sports Minister, Ginger Phoong, who was also present at the visi, said, “E-wallets are a convenient and safe payment method. The e-Tunai Rakyat initiative will no doubt serve as a great starting point for those who have been curious about e-wallets to become new users and experience the convenience of going cashless.”

During the two-month e-Tunai Rakyat initiative, Boost will be offering endless ways for Malaysians to go cashless with a wide merchant footprint of over 135,000 including Sabah and Sarawak, catering to any lifestyle choice or need. The homegrown e-wallet has also lined up four (4) other ways to reward users with bigger, better rewards on top of the RM30 e-Tunai Rakyat stimulus.

Firstly, to give users more value on top of the RM30, all Boost users who submitted their claims, including those who are not eligible for e-Tunai Rakyat after JPN and LHDN eligibility checks, will get one (1) surprise Shake Reward and a chance of winning of up to RM8,888.

Secondly, many notable brands ranging from F&B to entertainment, fashion to retail have partnered with Boost to support the initiative and drive digital payments. Key partner brands include Celcom, Mydin, KK Mart, AEON Big, KFC, Pizza Hut, Old Town, Petron, GSC, Tesco, Zalora, PrestoMall, SeaGM, Fave, Caring Pharmacy, Guardian, Starbucks, Tealive, myNEWS, Yoodo and many more. Users should also look out for numerous offers on in-app purchases, bill payments, movie tickets or even prepaid top-ups, among others, which offer savings of up to RM1,888.

Alternatively, users can also choose to purchase attractive bundled deals from partners within the Boost app where they stand to save up to RM150.

Thirdly, Boost will also be rewarding users who bring their friends and family onboard the cashless revolution. With a unique referral code, users can earn an additional RM18 in cash rewards for every 5 people they refer to Boost. Each referral is worth RM3 with every 5th referral earning a user RM6. There is no limit to how many times a user can claim the referral cash reward.

Lastly, to usher in the Chinese New Year celebrations, users can also participate in the Boost Ang Pow Challenge. Once the user has submitted their e-Tunai Rakyat claim, they will automatically receive two (2) Ang Pows in the Boost app with a value of up to RM10 each.

The goal here is to continue playing the challenge.

Users need to share at least one Ang Pow with another Boost user who isn’t currently playing the Ang Pow Challenge or a non-Boost user in order to continue receiving two Ang Pows daily. By continuing to play the challenge, users can go on to collect a lot more in Ang Pow money cumulatively.

Boost would also like to remind all that the RM30 e-Tunai Rakyat

• Can only be claimed once by each user from only one e-wallet of their choice

• Can be used to spend on local products and services where Boost is an accepted payment option

• Cannot be transferred to other individuals via peer-to-peer (P2P) transfer or cashed out into the user’s bank account. Upon spending the RM30, the P2P & Transfer to Bank Account functions will resume immediately

• The last date to claim the RM30 (verify account and submit claim through the Boost app) is 9 March.

• The last date to spend the RM30 is 14 March. Any unused balance will expire and be removed from the user’s e-wallet account.

Boost is available for download on both the Google Play Store and the App Store. For further information, visit Boost’s official social media channels on Facebook and Instagram (@myboostapp) as well as the official website myboost.com.my.