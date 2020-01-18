Illegal sales and purchase of CPO busted

LAHAD DATU: The police here believe they have crippled a syndicate allegedly involved in illegal sales and purchase of Crude Palm Oil (CPO) with the seizure of the item valued about RM70,000.

District Police Chief, ACP Nasri Mansor in a press conference here yesterday said acting on a tip-off, his men raided a premises at Batu 5, Jalan Segama on January 14.

During the raid, he said, they found six men pumping out CPO from two lorries into a lorry belonging to a local company without legal purchase and delivery order.

Nasri said further inspection found that the company’s permits to sell, buy and store CPO expired in June, 2019.

“All six men, comprising four locals and two foreigners aged between 19 and 41 were later detained for further investigation.

“We also seize a five-tonne lorry loaded with 11 drums containing CPO, an Isuzu lorry loaded with three empty tanks, a seven-tonne lorry with a tank full of CPO,” he said.

According to Nasri, result of initial investigation found that the CPO sold by the suspects were the remaining CPO that were taken from lorries responsible for delivering the CPO to factories in Lahad Datu and Sandakan.

Nasri said based on the deliveries, the remaining balance of the CPO would be collected and sold to the local company.

“Once the local company manages to collect CPO in large quantity, they will rent a lorry to deliver the CPO to local factories in Sandakan.

“So far, police investigation found that this syndicate has been active since ten years ago and there are four groups that have been traced in Lahad Datu as well as the location where they pump out the CPO,” he said.

Nasri said all six suspects were currently remanded for further investigation under Rule 5(1) of Malaysian Palm Oil Board (Licensing) 2005.

He added that upon conviction, the perpetrator can be fined not more than RM200,000 or jailed for not more than three years, or both.