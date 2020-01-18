Longhouse folk lament pollution affecting river along Oya Road

SIBU: About 300 villagers from five longhouses along Mile 10 to Mile 16 sections of Oya Road near here are affected by river pollution.

According to Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Dudong branch chairman Wong Ching Yong, the affected longhouses are Rumah Naning, Rumah Anggau, Rumah Undi, Rumah Ricky, and Rumah Jackson.

This issue was pointed out by him during a meeting with the chairman of Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) Sempurai Petrus Ngelai yesterday.

Wong said the longhouse folk also complained about a number of poultry farms operating at Sungai Pasai Bon and Sungai Bekakap.

“Many villagers have claimed that over the last several years, these poultry farm operators have been dumping carcasses and other waste into the rivers; hence, the river pollution.

“As a result, there were cases where the longhouse residents suffered skin itchiness after bathing in the river; they can no longer do that (bathe in the river),” he said.

In response to the highlighted issue, Sempurai proposed a joint inspection to be conducted on the site soon. To be led by SRDC, the inspection team would also comprise representatives of Sibu Water Board, Veterinary Services Department, Natural Resources and Environment Board, Sarawak Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) Sibu, and the respective Tuai Rumah (chieftains) of the affected longhouses.

“We’re also informed about the new licensing body to issue the operation permits to the poultry farms, which is the Veterinary Services Department,” said Wong.

Meanwhile, Sempurai was also briefed by the Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) team regarding the underground ducting of telecommunications wiring connected to the new shoplots in Sibu Jaya.

Underground ducting is the latest, albeit costlier, technology, which TM has insufficient budget for.

According to a TM representative, the most time-effective way is to pull the telephone wires over the rooftops of the properties, but the developer is not in favour of this traditional installation as it lacks aesthetics.

“The installation needs to be carried out as soon as possible; otherwise, the budget allocated may have to be shelved,” said the TM representative.

On this, Sempurai assured the TM team that he would discuss the matter further with the developer.