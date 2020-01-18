Malaysians to be Prasarana, MAHB CEO

PUTRAJAYA: Both Prasarana Malaysia Bhd as well as Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) will have a local as their top executive, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

He said Prasarana and MAHB’s board of directors would submit the list of potential candidates for the posts to the Transport Ministry (MoT).

“These two (companies) are important strategic assets to MoT and as far as government is concerned, I’m sure the two chief executive officers (CEOs) will be locals,” he told reporters after attending a signing ceremony of a supplementary agreement for the MRT Sungai Buloh-Serdang-Putrajaya Line.

Also present was Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

On Jan 7, it was reported that Prasarana president and CEO Mohamed Hazlan Mohamed Hussain, who was appointed to the post on Sept 3, 2018, was suspended from his post by the firm’s board of directors.

A day earlier, MAHB announced on Bursa Malaysia that its Group CEO Raja Azmi Raja Nazuddin has decided to leave his post to pursue other opportunities.

Meanwhile, Lim said that there are many Malaysian professionals capable of filling in the posts.

“(There are many) Malaysians all over the world holding very important positions whether in the United States, Europe, China and Singapore.

“The only thing is to get head hunt the right person which requires a thorough evaluation,” he added. — Bernama