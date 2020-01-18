Polling stations open for Kimanis by-election

KIMANIS: A total of 19 polling stations involving 68 channels will open from 7.30 am until 5 pm today for voters in the Kimanis parliamentary constituency.

The more than nine hours polling process will involve some 29,619 voters from a total of 29,664 regular voters eligible to vote.

On Tuesday, eight out of nine early voters cast their ballots with one absentee and there were 35 postal voters.

The Kimanis parliamentary by-election is a straight fight between Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) candidate Datuk Karim Bujang and Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Mohamad Alamin.

Karim is expected to cast his vote at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kimanis, while Mohamad at SK Our Lady, Kampung Kelatuan here.

The Election Commission (EC) has appointed 653 electoral officers to conduct the polling process while the official vote tallying centre is at Beaufort’s Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Mohd Dun Banir Hall.

Turnout is expected to be about 70 per cent and the poll results would be known by 10 pm.

The official campaign period, which began on nomination day on Jan 4, ended last night at 11.59 pm.

The Kimanis parliamentary by-election is held after the Federal Court on Dec 2 upheld the decision of the Kota Kinabalu Election Court which overturned the victory of former Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman in the seat in the 14th general election (GE14). The Kota Kinabalu Election Court on Aug 16 last year ruled that Anifah’s victory in the seat was null and void after discovering that there were additional ballots that could have affected the election result. – Bernama