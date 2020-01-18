Sabah CM: Fate of Kimanis by-election now in the hands of voters, community

KIMANIS: The Kimanis Parliamentary (P. 176) by-election is now in the hands of Kimanis voters, said Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.

“We have worked hard during the past two weeks campaigning for this by-election.

“Now the decision lies with the Kimanis community,” he said when met at SK Kelatuan, one of the 19 polling channels, for the Kimanis Parliamentary (P. 176) by-election.

Shafie was earlier spotted riding a motorcycle while visiting polling centers.

When asked about his chosen mode of transport, the Sabah Chief Minister said it makes it easier for him to move around.

“We have to visit all 19 polling channels and as of 10am, I have only visited five polling centers. We have more to go.

“Some of the roads to the centers are too narrow for large vehicle so I decided to ride a normal motorcycle instead,” he said.

The Kimanis by-election will see a straight fight between Parti Warisan Sabah‘s candidate Datuk Karim Bujang and Datuk Mohamad Alamin of Barisan Nasional.

Kimanis has two state seats, Bongawan and Membakut, with 29,664 registered voters and 68 polling channels.