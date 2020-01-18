Sarawak Tourism Board targets Nordic tourism market

KUCHING: Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) launched three key tourism products catered for the Nordic market at the MATKA Nordic Travel Fair 2020, happening from January 16 to 19 at the Helsinki Exhibition and Convention Centre, Finland.

These products, focusing on the uniqueness of Sarawak in the areas of culture, adventure, nature, food and festivals, include exciting travel and tour packages to Sibu, the gateway to Central Sarawak, Trans-Borneo Cycling, a 14-day trip from Kuching to Kota Kinabalu, through Brunei Darussalam and the launch of the 23rd edition of the world-renowned Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) 2020, which will be held in Kuching, Sarawak from July 10 to 12.

In officiating the launch, STB chief executive officer Sharzede Datu Salleh Askor said that these launches will create an impact within the Nordic and international markets to enhance the Sarawak brand as part of its Visit Sarawak Campaign 2020.

“To touch a bit on the three products, we would like to entice visitors to come and experience Sarawak’s Central region, made up of the town of Sibu as well as the villages of Mukah and Kapit.

“For those adventure-seekers, you must not miss the opportunity to join the unique 14-day Trans-Borneo Cycling challenge trip from Kuching to Kota Kinabalu, through the Kingdom of Brunei. The route on the tropical island of Borneo will cover two countries, eight international crossings and a total of 1,370 kilometres in 12 cycling days on paved roads along the South China Sea and beaches, through mangrove forests and plantations, stunning landscapes and peaceful villages.

“And as for the festival goers, do come and be mesmerized by our world-famous RMWF which needs no further introduction to music lovers all over the globe,” she added.

MATKA Nordic Travel Fair, which is the largest travel fair in Northern Europe, gathers over 70,000 visitors and 1,000 exhibitors worldwide and is expected to reach an even broader international audience with its increasing global presence.

The Fair is held annually and represents the leading and most successful travel business experience in terms of establishing partnerships within the Baltic Region and Russia.

STB is participating in the Fair at Stand No. 7n101 in Halls 6 and 7 as part of the Tourism Malaysia Pavilion. Tourism Malaysia is taking part in the Fair in partnership with the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) and the Association of National Tourists Office Representatives in Sweden (ANTOR).

In conjunction with the MATKA event, there will also be a joint seminar with Tourism Malaysia the Hague and Sarawak Tourism on January 21, jointly organised by STB and Tourism Malaysia at the Corendon Village Hotel, Amsterdam.

This will provide an opportunity for Sarawak industry partners to have a session with Dutch tour operators and the media to update and present Sarawak’s new products.