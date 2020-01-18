Selangor records highest number of influenza cases among students

KUALA LUMPUR: Influenza cases involving school children have continued to rise, with Selangor recording the highest number at 717.

Selangor Education Department director Dr Mahanom Mat Sam said the 717 cases had been detected in 248 schools in 10 districts as of today.

He said Petaling Perdana district recorded the highest number of cases with 185 followed by Klang (143), Petaling Utama (102) and Sepang (84).

“All the cases reported have received treatment in nearby clinics and hospitals and the students were reported to be in stable condition.

“Those hospitalised have also been allowed to go home and were given three to seven days to rest,” he said, adding that influenza had not forced the closure of any classes or schools in the state.

In PENANG, education director Abdul Rashid Abdul Samad said influenza cases had increased to 198 involving students from 96 secondary and primary schools in the state compared to 178 cases from 87 schools yesterday.

A pre-school class in Sekolah Kebangsaan Pinang Tunggal, Kepala Batas was ordered closed today until Jan 23, after two of its students were infected with influenza.

Two standard two classes in Sekolah Rendah Jenis Kebangsaan (C) Li Hwa Butterworth had been shut down on Wednesday.

He said the closure was ordered by the Penang State Health Department to enable health personnel to do cleaning work including germ eradication.

“Based on data, 178 students from 77 primary schools and 19 students from 19 secondary schools in Penang were infected by influenza. As of now, 65 students have completed their quarantine while 133 students are still under quarantine,” he said.

In PERAK, the number of students infected by influenza had increased to 94 cases involving 55 schools in nine districts.

According to a spokesperson of the State Education Department, those infected were 19 students from Bagan Datuk district including 10 in Sekolah Menengah Sains Teluk Intan (Semesti), Kinta (42), Larut Matang and Selama (14), Manjung (eight), Perak Tengah (three), Kuala Kangsar (four), Kerian (two) and one case each in Hilir Perak and Batang Padang.

Semesti in the Bagan Datuk district remains as the only school closed after 10 of its students had been tested positive for Influenza A (H1N1) since last Saturday.

The boarding school has been closed from Monday to Sunday and all those infected are now resting at home on doctor’s advice.

In PAHANG, 53 students and three teachers in nine districts have been infected by the disease.

Education director Datuk Dr Tajuddin Mohd Yunus said Kuantan district recorded the highest number of cases at 24, followed by Pekan with seven.

Cameron Highlands and Temerloh recorded six cases each, Maran (five), Bentong (four), Jerantut (two), and Bera and Rompin recorded one each.

“As of now, no schools have been closed because all patients are under quarantine at home or receiving treatment in hospitals,” he said.

Tajuddin said the four primary school children believed to be the first victims of the disease in Kuantan and Raub had recovered.

In NEGERI SEMBILAN, education director Datuk Pkharuddin Ghazali said 119 students had been infected by influenza since the start of the school session on Jan 2.

He said only 30 of the 119 students were still in the recovery process while the rest had recovered.

“The 119 comprised 48 students from 35 primary schools and 71 students from five secondary schools in four districts, namely Seremban, Port Dickson, Tampin and Kuala Pilah. As of now, no schools have been closed,” he added.

Influenza is an infection which causes fever, cold, sore throat, coughing, headaches, body aches and fatigue.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad had said that the influenza vaccine offered in government hospitals was only for patients in the high-risk category such as those with chronic diseases and low immunity.

Members of the public who want to get the influenza vaccine injection can do so at private health facilities.

The Education Ministry said in a statement that it would take steps to control the spread of the disease including separating students with signs of infection before contacting their parents to get immediate treatment at clinics or hospitals.

At the same time, students are also advised to observe a high level of personal hygiene by washing their hands frequently with clean water and soap or a hand sanitizer, practising good coughing etiquette and a healthy lifestyle. – Bernama