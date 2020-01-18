SUPP to help applicants of Kenyalang Gold Card

KUCHING: The Public Complaints Bureau of Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) is assisting those aged 60 years old and above to apply for the Kenyalang Gold Card to enjoy special discounts and privileges.

Bureau head Wilfred Yap said they had taken the initiative to help senior citizens in the state to apply even though it would only be officially launched by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg this March.

Application forms can be obtained from SUPP Public Complaints Bureau’s office during regular office hours or alternatively, the public can download the forms via kwkpk.sarawak.gov.my.

Those who may not understand the procedures and documents involved in the application process, the bureau is ready to lend a helping hand.

Sarawakians who attain the age of 60, and require assistance can call SUPP Public Complaints Bureau at 016-779 7688 or 082-246 999, or head to SUPP’s headquarters in Jalan Tan Sri Ong Kee Hui here.