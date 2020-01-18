Two cops deny receiving bribes

KOTA KINABALU: Two policemen claimed trial at the Sessions Court here to a joint charge of receiving RM300 bribe.

Lance Corporal Mohd Faizal Nor, 31, and Corporal Alzohari Md Suhaili, 44, had their pleas taken before judge Abu Bakar Manat.

They were alleged to have accepted the money from Muhammad Elham Ahmad as an inducement not to take action against the man, who had no valid identification document.

The alleged offence took place in front of a mall building here between 1pm and 3.50pm on July 4, 2016.

For that, both accused face a charge under Section 17(a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, which carries a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount involved or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

The court fixed February 24 this year for pre-trial case management and released each of the accused on RM5,000 bail with RM3,000 to be deposited in a local surety each.

Both accused were also prohibited from tempering prosecution witnesses throughout bail period and ordered to report themselves to the MACC office once a month, pending disposal of the case.

Prosecuting Officer Clementine Severinus from the MACC acted for the prosecution while counsel Hairul Vaiyron represented Mohd Faizal and Alzohari was represented by counsel P.J Perira and Ariel Dasan.