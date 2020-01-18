Two people hurt while paragliding

RANAU: Two people suffered injuries after crashing into the Ranau Sports Complex when paragliding near here yesterday.

Commander of Operation, Senior Fireman Officer II (PBKII) Wasli Saupin said that an emergency call was received at 2.24 pm before a team was dispatched to the scene.

The accident involved a 48-year-old paraglider and a 28-year-old woman from China.

The paraglider suffered injury to his right leg, while the woman broke her right hip.

He said that both victims were given early treatment by the EMRS team before they were carried on stretchers for four kilometers.

He said that both victims were then taken to the Ranau Hospital for further treatment.

The entire operation ended at 3.35pm.