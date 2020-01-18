Voters assured of privacy with introduction of video cameras – EC

BEAUFORT: Election Commission (EC) chairman Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun has assured privacy of voters with the introduction of video cameras at all polling channels in today’s (January 18) Kimanis parliamentary by-election.

“The video cameras will be set up in such a way that they will be a distance away from polling table and will be monitored by agents.

“I can assure all voters that the video cameras will not affect voters’ confidentiality during the Kimanis by-election polling day,” Azhar said this when met during EC’s inspection of ballot boxes and distributions of voting equipment at Dewan Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Mohd Dun Banir, here yesterday.

Azhar said the cameras would record the entire polling process at all polling channels which would enable EC to carry out a post-mortem to check whether everything was done according to procedures.

“Footage from the cameras will be kept by EC for reference and will not be shared with other agencies.

“The cameras will also help EC to identify if offences that have been committed during polling day, such as phantom voting or double voting,” he said, adding that the video cameras would be set up at all 68 polling channels and handled by EC officials.

Meanwhile, Azhar said 24 police reports had been lodged during the Kimanis by-election campaign, while four reports were lodged by Pasukan Penguatkuasa Kempen Pilihan Raya (PPKPR).

“Most of the offences are minor ones such as removing or taking down of banners and posters and provocation from supporters from both parties.

Azhar however claimed that only two reports were deemed serious that were made by Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) in the run-up to the Kimanis by-election.

“One was an allegation made by BN claiming that Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal was giving out money to voters.

“I believe the Chief Minister’s Department has already issued a statement regarding the allegation, which was donation made by our chief minister after Friday prayers in Sandakan and not in Kimanis as claimed.

“The second allegation was regarding a Christmas celebration in Bongawan early this year, which, as I am aware, is still under police investigation,” he said.

The Kimanis by-election will see a straight fight between Parti Warisan Sabah‘s candidate Datuk Karim Bujang and Datuk Mohamad Alamin of Barisan Nasional.

Kimanis has two state seats, Bongawan and Membakut with 29,664 registered voters and 68 polling channels.