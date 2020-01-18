Wishing tree at Sandakan temple becoming hotspot

SANDAKAN: The wishing tree located in front of the Tam Kung Temple, mile 1 1/2 here, is becoming a hotspot among the local Chinese community as well as visitors and tourists during Chinese New Year since last year.

Legend has it that the wishing tree, said to be over 100 years old, is guarded and protected by a deity. Visitors who make a wish at the tree would have their wish come true with the help of the deity by paying respect to the Chinese prayer altar that was set up beside the tree.

According to local belief, the construction of Tam Kung Temple which was built in 1876 faced a lot of obstacles which had caused multiple contractors to quit. A monk then advised them to place a Chinese prayer altar near the tree to pay respect to the deity that is believed to be guarding the place. After following the monk’s instructions, the construction of the temple was smooth and it was completed in 1876.

The tree that is located beside the altar is now believed to be guarded by the same deity.

The Tam Kung Temple committee have wanted to make the tree a ‘wishing tree’ where people could visit and make a wish. Their plan then came to reality with the help of Elopura Assemblyman, Calvin Chong Ket Kiun, who has decorated the tree and made it a popular spot among locals and visitors.

People who want to make a wish at the wishing tree are required to go into the Tam Kung Temple, make a donation, and get a mandarin and a string. They could then tie the string to the mandarin, and throw it over the branches of the tree while making a wish.

It is believed that the best sign for a wish to come true is when one could have their mandarin hang over a tree branch on their first attempt. If one’s first attempt fails, he may have to apologise to the deity for his past wrong doing before making next attempt.

Chong has launched the first anniversary of the wishing tree here, recently. He said that the wishing tree is one of the most interesting places in Sandakan, and people should come and experience the process of making a wish here.

“I hope that more people could come and visit. This wishing tree is unique and has a high potential to attract tourists and visitors to Sandakan,” he said.

The Tam Kung Temple is one of the oldest temples in Sandakan. It is the only monument in Sandakan that has been announced as ancient monument in Malaysia, and it was gazetted under the Heritage Enactment by the Department of Museums Malaysia.

The Tam Kung Temple is evidence of the migration of Chinese ancestors to Sandakan, and had made an important contribution to one of the earliest towns in Sabah (previously known as North Borneo).