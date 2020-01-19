BN wins with bigger majority in Kimanis

BEAUFORT: Barisan Nasional (BN) retained the Kimanis parliamentary seat after winning yesterday’s by-election with a majority of 2,029 votes – a significant increase compared to its win in the the 14th General Elections (GE14).

BN’s Datuk Mohamad Alamin polled 12,706 votes to defeat Parti Warisan Sabah’s (Warisan) Datuk Karim Bujang, who garnered 10,677 votes.

Returning Officer (RO) Jupri Etok announced the results at the vote tallying centre at Dewan Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Mohd Dun Banir around 9.25pm last night.

In the 14th General Elections (GE14), Datuk Seri Anifah Aman, who at that time contested under the BN-Umno ticket, won the Kimanis seat by a slim 156-vote majority in a three-cornered-contest.

Anifah polled 11,942 votes, Karim obtained 11,786 votes while Jaafar Ismail from Parti Harapan Rakyat got 1,300 votes.

The EC announced that the voter turnout stood at 23,383 (79.92 per cent).

The voter turnout in GE14 was 25,519 (86.2 per cent).

The Election Court had on August 16 last year declared Anifah’s win in Kimanis in GE14 as null and void after finding that there were additional ballot papers which could have affected the results of the election.

The seat was then declared vacant.

In September 2018, Anifah announced his resignation from Umno.

However, he still campaigned for BN in the by-election.