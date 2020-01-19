Najib: BN’s handsome victory in Kimanis by-election shows people against PSS

BEAUFORT: Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Datuk Mohamad Alamin handsome victory in the Kimanis by-election showed that the people have rejected the government’s plan to implement the Sabah Temporary Pass (PSS).

“What they (the Government) should do is to respect the decision of the the people and voters – to do away with the PSS,” added Najib.

He also said that the BN’s victory meant that the current government must now expedite the completion of its abandoned projects – specifically the Pan Borneo Highway Project.

“This was an excellent victory for Barisan Nasional even though we are the opposition, both at the state and federal level,” added Najib.

He said the victory illustrated the aspirations and the needs of the people – not just in the context of Kimanis alone but Sabah as a whole.

He said the people of Kimanis were entrusted with the moral responsibility to choose wisely in the election as the issues that were brought in the by-election were those that affect the nation as a whole.

He said the victory would revive Sabah BN.

He pointed out that many of Sabah BN leaders had left the party after 14th General Election (GE14); however BN’s victory in Kimanis would mark the beginning Sabah BN’s revival.

“The people have spoken. They (opposition) should take heed,” he stressed.

When asked whether his ‘Bossku’ tactics played a major role in BN’s victory, he said that it was up to the people to judge

“I don’t want to blow my own trumpet but everywhere I went the support and reaction was very positive.

“But let the people decide and judge Bossku’s impact. I did my what I could. I did my best to ensure victory for BN,” said Najib.