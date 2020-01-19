BN’s victory in Kimanis by-election shows people are mature in their thinking, says new MP

KIMANIS: Barisan Nasional (BN)’s victory in Kimanis shows the people are mature in their thinking, said newly-elected Kimanis MP Datuk Mohamad Alamin.

Speaking to reporters after the Election Commission announced his victory, Mohamad said his first task today is to go down to the ground to thank all his supporters.

“Today’s by-election shows the maturity of the people in Kimanis for choosing BN to be their voice in Parliament.

“There are so many issues here which have been haunting the people and we will find a solution to their problems,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sabah Umno chief Datuk Bung Mokhtar Radin believed Parti Warisan Sabah deserved to lose in the Kimanis by-election.

“Warisan deserve to lose in Kimanis because they have failed to exercise their responsibility to the people of Sabah.

“We at Sabah Umno have continue to fight for the people in many things and today’s victory shows that the people still stand behind us and believed in our struggle.

“Thanks to all voters, be it either BN supporters or Warisan supporters, thank you for coming out to vote,” he said, adding that the Kimanis by-election victory have given BN confidence in facing the next 15th General Election.