CM proposes to set up processing centre in Lachau

SRI AMAN: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Abang Johari Tun Openg has proposed to the State Planning Unit (SPU) to set up a processing centre for farm or jungle produce in Lachau here.

He said during his pitstop at Lachau this afternoon on his way to Sri Aman town, he noticed locals are selling a lot of their farm jungle produce for very cheap prices.

“Just now at Lachau I saw a lot of food products being marketed. Like a bunch of rambutan fruits selling for only RM1. This can be processed into canned rambutans here. Also I see a lot of terung asam, which is in high demand in Singapore.

“Lachau has a lot of potential to become a growing organic town on its own. So I have proposed to the SPU to come up with a plan to set up a processing centre here to process and market the food produce,” Abang Johari said.

He was speaking to reporters when met after officiating at the earth breaking ceremony of the Sri Aman Waterfront and the Sri Aman Pasar Tamu expansion and upgrading projects here this afternoon.

Earlier, he was at the site of the Sri Aman Pasar Tamu market to inspect the upgrading works to the market, as well as at the site of the upgrading works to the Sri Aman Waterfront Pesta Benak site.

The Pasar Tamu market upgrading work project was announced by Abang Johari on August 11, 2018 involving an allocation of RM5 million for Phase I.

Phase I, which involves construction of 72 units of open market space, 24 stalls, a public toilet and a carpark began construction in January last year and expected to be completed in July this year.

The project is implemented by the Land Custody and Development Authority (LCDA).

As for the RM12 million Sri Aman Waterfront Pesta Benak site, the project started on April 23, 2019 and is expected to be completed on October 22 this year.

The project includes the upgrading of the existing wharf for a new esplanade, open air riverfront, parking spaces, sculptures, observation towers, a new culture centre with 12 food stalls, two retail spaces, a mini pavillion and a pergola.

The culture centre will also come equipped with a gallery and conference room on the first floor with public toilets.

Other components of the project includes upgrading works to the existing Buddhist temple there and a public toilet.

The architect for the project is Konsortium Bumi Consultant and Services Sdn Bhd, Civil and Structure by Jurutera Bersatu Sdn Bhd, Mechanical and Electrical by Perunding Kaz Sdn Bhd, and Qualtity Surveying by LT Juruukur Bahan Sdn Bhd.

Abang Johari actually went on a road trip to Sri Aman along the still-being-constructed Pan Borneo Highway with some of his delegates for various functions in the town this couple of days.

Tonight he is expected to attend a dinner with community leaders of Sri Aman at its Civic Centre, and a closed door meeting with community leaders and elected reps tomorrow (Jan 20).