Darell donates ‘lions’ to 14 associations

PENAMPANG: With Chinese New Year just round the corner, it is time for the ‘lions’, ‘dragons’ and unicorns to awaken so they can help to usher in the lunar new year.

To wake them up, the ‘eye dotting’ ceremony is performed and yesterday, 21 lions were symbolically woken up in Buhavan Square in Donggongon.

Led by Penampang Member of Parliament Datuk Darell Leiking’s wife, Datin Jennifer Jongiji, the ‘eye dotting’ ceremony was performed with other invited guests that included Penampang District Police Chief DSP Mohd Haris Ibrahim.

The ‘lions’ were donated by Darell through the Penampang MP Service Centre to 14 associations. They were Qun Sheng Lion Dance, Persatuan Wei Wu Naga, Unikorn, Singa Sabah, Kelab Tarian Singa dan Naga Xu Xiang Sabah, Sabah Keong Fatt Lion and Dragon Dance Association, Persatuan Tarian Singa and Naga Thian You Sabah, Persatuan Seni Tarian Singa dan Naga Penampang, Foo Tet Kung Temple, Kelab Tarian Singa Muda Mudi Penampang (Team A), Kelab Tarian Singa dan Naga Wan San Long Yi, KRT Lion Dance, Persatuan Tarian Singa Nosoob Baru Penampang, SJK(C) Yick Nam Inanam, Persatuan Tarian Tarian Unicorn Lee and West Coast Shaolin Wushu Association Sabah.

After ‘waking up’ the associations took turns to perform in Buhavan Square for the public who also received mandarin oranges from the Penampang MP Service Centre.