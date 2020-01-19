E-wallet: Sense of security for users  and cashiers

SHAH ALAM: The use of e-payment platform services such as Touch ‘n Go e-wallet, Boost dan GrabPay creates a sense of security for shop attendants and customers as they no longer have to deal with lots of cash.

A bookshop employee in Setia Alam, Amira Mohd Rashid says many customers now prefer to use e-payment, keeping cash in the till at a minimum.

“I feel a bit more secure if there is minimum cash because we would not know what could happen; this area is quiet from 9pm onwards, making it a target for crime,” she told Bernama here yesterday.

According to her, customers who use e-wallet come from all walks of life due to its many advantages, such as cashless payment with no minimum limit.

Meanwhile, an e-wallet user Mohd Shahril Yahya, 35, said he preferred e-wallet to cash because it enabled him to review and manage his expenses.

“Since using debit cards and e-wallet, the most I carry is about RM50 to RM100 only, and that too, is for emergency. For food, I will only use cash if the shop does not accept debit card or e-wallet,” said Mohd Shahril, who works as a computer technician with a private company in Subang Jaya.

Bringing less cash would be safer, Mohd Shahril said, adding that he would also not suffer much losses should he lose his wallet.

“If the wallet is lost or stolen, we only need to contact the bank to bar the card. E-wallet is more secure because only the user knows the security details,” he said.

The government had allocated RM450 million for the e-Tunai Rakyat programme in line with the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 agenda, aimed at reducing barriers to digitalisation and improving financial inclusivity.

Under the programme, Malaysians aged 18 years and above who earn less than RM100,000 annually are eligible to receive RM30 in e-credit each, through any of the participating e-wallets.

The monies obtained under the programme must be spent between Jan 15 and March 14, 2020, and any unspent portion would expire after that period.

Each claim would be checked against the data from the National Registration Department and the Inland Revenue Board to ascertain the claimant’s eligibility for the programme, after which the e-credit would be disbursed within five working days. — Bernama