Exhibition pays tribute to the late Raphael Scott Ahbeng

KUCHING: The works of the late Raphael Scott Ahbeng, one of Sarawak’s most well-known artists, will be showcased for a month at the exhibition titled ‘Tribute to RSA’.

Launched on Friday in honour of Raphael, who passed away on Nov 24, the exhibition by Galleria at Wesberly House is held in collaboration with the Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) and supported by the National Art Gallery of Malaysia.

Raphael’s various artworks ranging from paintings, to cartoons, writings, and personal vinyl collection are on display.

Family members, colleagues, and fellow artists congregated at the launching ceremony to show their support for the artist who had sold 2,300 of his abstracts around the world.

“Indeed, this is a very special moment for a very special person who had contributed so much — not only for his Bidayuh community, but also his beloved state of Sarawak and Malaysia,” said DBNA president Datu Ik Pahon Joyik, who is Deputy State Secretary.

“The flags of the state and the country fly high in the air because of his passion in the field of arts.”

Raphael’s youngest daughter Josephine June Ahbeng said the exhibition is “one of a kind”.

“It should be a way for an artist to be honoured because they spent all their life, so much time and effort – having belief that this is what their life is destined to be.

“To them, being an artist can be such a rewarding and honourable career. Do not take it as a job because it is something so wonderful, so colourful, and just aims to make you happy — this is what my father told me,” she said.

June hopes that top art galleries from around the world would acknowledge and honour Raphael and his artworks, while also showing that Sarawak has artistic talents.

She also hopes that more people would acknowledge Raphael’s achievements as an artist from Sarawak, which could help inspire the younger generation to take up artistic endeavours.

“We think that we are going to focus on Sarawak first and see how it goes, probably there will be an invitation for a roadshow, maybe a special class featuring the different strokes used by my father,” she said.

Raphael passed away at the age of 80 at his village home at Bitikie Heights, Tanjong Poting, Singai in

Bau. He is survived by widow Anastasia Mised, 78; four children, 11 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.