Food aid for 50 families

KOTA KINABALU: CARiNG Pharmacy has partnered with MyKasih Foundation it its Food Aid Program for 50 families in the state Capital.

This is the first time CARiNG Pharmacy is working with MyKasih in the program and is also the first time it is doing this in Sabah.

Yesterday, CARiNG Pharmacy and MyKasih organised a Meet-and-Greet for the 50 recipients at Milimewa Superstore here where they were briefed on how the program works.

After the briefing the recipients each went shopping in the superstore for daily necessities like rice, cooking oil, instant noodles and canned food among others.

The Food Aid Program is part of the “Love My Neighbourhood” project. It is a cashless allowance program that allows the beneficiaries to spend on approved essential food items at a partner retail outlet.

Each of the 50 selected families will be credited RM80 monthly under their MyKasih fund, for 12 months. The recipients are from low income households with a monthly combined income below RM1,500.

CARiNG Pharmacy contributed a total of RM66,000 to the project with RM48,000 for the Food Aid program and the remaining RM18,000 given out in CARiNG cash vouchers.

The main objective of the Meet-and-Greet with the 50 adopted families is to fulfil the long term commitment from both parties to improve wellness in the community. On top of the RM80 monthly food aid subsidy, CARiNG Pharmacy will also subsidize additional RM30 monthly in cash voucher to the families for them to purchase pharmacy related items such as OTC or medicine at any of its retail outlets in Kota Kinabalu.

The subsidy and allowance were handed over by CARiNG Pharmacy’s Marketing Director Loo Jooi Leng to the representative from MyKasih Foundation during the Meet-and-Greet session.

Meanwhile one of the recipients, Wong Siaw Lan expressed her gratitude to CARiNG and MyKasih for including her in the program. The mother of five children ranging from Form 4 to Primary 3 said she works part time therefore the assistance is much needed and welcomed.

“I will use the food aid subsidy to buy necessities like rice and other food and the CARiNG voucher to buy vitamins and supplements for the family,” said Wong who is from Inanam.