Get vaccinated before travelling overseas, advises medical body

KUALA LUMPUR: If you’re planning on travelling overseas, it would do you good to be vaccinated for influenza a month before you depart as this would strengthen your immune system and antibodies, advises Malaysian Medical Association president (MMA) Dr N Ganabaskaran.

“Vaccination does not only protect the patient but others from being infected with the influenza virus, which can bring about other complications such as pneumonia, particularly among high-risk groups such as children,” he said.

In a recent interview with Bernama, Dr Ganabaskaran explained that among the reasons why patients were easily infected with the virus included weather changes which could weaken one’s immune system, and this situation would often be experienced by those who travelled overseas.

On the ways to prevent the spread of the virus, he said each individual, including those who are infected, needed to prioritise prevention over treatment, and those who did not feel well or experienced influenza symptoms should seek urgent treatment at a health facility.

Dr Ganabaskaran also encouraged the adoption of good practices such as covering one’s mouth and nose with tissue or a handkerchief when coughing or sneezing, and to reduce outdoor activities to avoid spreading the virus.

A healthy diet with plenty of high-fibre food, protein and vitamin C will boost the body’s immune system so it can fight the virus, he said, while advising that fried and spicy food should be avoided.

“Drink warm water constantly to ensure your throat is moist. Don’t let it become dry because the virus can attack in a matter of just 10 minutes.”

Meanwhile, Dr Hanisah Akbar Tajudin, a medical practitioner for 10 years and resident at Klinik

As-Salam in Lembah Keramat, recommended that children aged six months to eight years should receive vaccinations twice a year to prevent against future infections.

“If more people get vaccinated, this would create ‘herd immunity’ which is a community with immunity and protection against a certain virus,” she said, explaining that this would also prevent against the spread of the virus to other people and was an ‘indirect service’ towards wider communities.

She added that the influenza vaccine had the potential to reduce the risk of infection in patients, by 70 per cent. — Bernama