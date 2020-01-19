Inaugural forum engages youth in conservation

KUCHING: The inaugural ‘Voices of Youth for Conservation’ organised by Wildlife Conservation Society Malaysia Programme (WCS Malaysia) saw three non-government organisations (NGOs) and other organisations address over 40 university students and provide them with a platform to speak up and learn about the actions needed to address environmental issues.

The event held collaboratively by WCS Malaysia and Swinburne Sarawak Green Club saw students from Executive College, I-Systems, Lim Kok Wing University of Creative Technology, Management and Science University (MSU) and Segi College Sarawak participating.

Voices of Youth for Conservation hopes to spark youth involvement in environmental conservation while raising awareness on the matter.

“Youth are crucial to conservation. We need their ideas, views and to engage them with planning as they will be future conservation implementers.

“Conservation has to be by everyone and engaging youth gives everyone a much better chance at current and future success,” WCS Malaysia country director Dr Melvin Gumal said in a press statement.

Speakers and panellists comprised students from Swinburne Sarawak, Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) and Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM).

Apart from WCS Malaysia, representatives from the Malaysian Nature Society (MNS) and World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF)-Malaysia, as well as the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), Springer-NATURE and Hypergear Malaysia shared their experiences and efforts in conservation.

The invited speakers from the these organisations encouraged attendees to act and be more involved in conservation.

From communication to computing, the panellists shared their experience working with environmental organisations and students were encouraged to raise their concerns and ideas to enable greater youth participation in conservation during the intervarsity panel discussion.

WCS Malaysia is headquartered in Kuching, Sarawak, with offices in Kuala Lumpur, Pahang, Johor and Kuala Rompin in Peninsular Malaysia.

Currently, WCS Malaysia works to conserve four priority species programmes – orang-utans, sharks and rays, elephants and tigers.

For more information and events, connect with them at https://malaysia.wcs.org/ and visit Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/WCS.Malaysia/ for updates.