Institut Sinaran honours 58 A-level students

KOTA KINABALU: Institut Sinaran celebrated its January graduation ceremony yesterday honouring the achievements of 58 A-Level students.

The graduation ceremony held at Institut Sinaran was attended by Datuk Vincent Pung who is the previous Chief Executive Officer of Sabah Credit Corporation.

It was an opportunity to celebrate and honour Institut Sinaran’s students, many of whom have shown tremendous commitment in their studies.

The ‘Excellent Academic Achievement Award for GCE A-level in Science’ went to Chin Siau Wui for Biology and Chemistry and Glendon Goh Yong Zhen for Physics and Mathematics.

Meanwhile, the ‘Excellent Academic Achievement Award for GCE A-level in Commerce’ went to Francis Chong Vui Fatt for Accounting and Mathermatics, Justin Ong Chin IT for Business and Johan Ronald Kiandee for Economics and Law.

Bryan Lo, Chief Executive of Institut Sinaran lauded the graduating students for their efforts and dedication.

He shared that in the November 2019 Cambridge GCE A level exam, Institut Sinaran achieved an overall 88.9% pass with 46.1% of students passing with three subjects and 35.5% of students passed with four subjects.

For the November 2019 AS level exam, the institute achieved an overall 94.3% pass.

For A level Science, 40.6% of students obtained 3As above.

He also said that in June 2019 Cambridge GCE A level exam, Institut Sinaran achieved an overall passing percentage of 95.4% passes.

For A level Science, all subjects achieved a 100% pass and 48.3% of Science students scored Grade A and above.

He added that this was not an easy feat because Cambridge GCEA level is recognized as one of the toughest pre-university programs.

“Institut Sinaran is developing its campus and will continue to work hard to build the Innovation and Creativity Centre which is located at level six. This floor will comprise of an auditorium, lecture halls, language centre, Technical Professional Education Training (TPET) centre and many more,” said Institut Sinaran’s Chairman of the Board of Governors, Datuk Chong Hon Len, in his speech during the event.

He added that Institut Sinaran had recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Sinaland Sdn Bhd to provide affordable accommodation to its students, lecturers and staff in 2020.

Chong also said that Institut Sinaran is committed to providing internationally recognised holistic education.

Also present were Members of the Board of Governors of Institut Sinaran and members of the KK Hakka Association.

Those who are interested in joining Institut Sinaran can apply by using their SPM results.

The application form can be obtained from either the website or from the office directly.

Students and parents can visit the campus at KM 10, Jalan Tuaran Bypass, email them at [email protected], or call +6088 492924 or +6012 8683545 to know more about programs available at Institut Sinaran.

Further information is available at www.institut-sinaran.edu.my.