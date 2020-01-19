MP: Crucial for GPS to fulfil promises made to Sarawakians

BINTULU: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) can only win over the people by fulfilling all the pledges and promises made to them, says Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

The parliamentarian, who is also Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president and GPS Zone 12A chairman, believes that from the day GPS first gave the ‘rakyat’ (people) ‘all the hopes and promises’, the people would be observing closely what the state’s ruling coalition has been doing.

“If we could fulfil our promises and win the people’s hearts, with God’s permission, we could govern the state for another term; but if not, we would be thrown out by the people, and the ruling power would be given to our enemies. We will make sure that all our promises to the ‘rakyat’ would be fulfilled as long as we’re under GPS,” said Tiong at the launch of GPS Zone 12A at Rumah Robert Tugang, Jambatan Suai, Niah in Miri yesterday.

Adding on, the MP said the anger and frustration shown by the people against Pakatan Harapan (PH) should not make GPS complacent.

“The principle of serving the people must always be close to our hearts as this is the fundamental duty of a statesman.”

Tiong then quoted the ‘Great Father of India’, Mahatma Gandhi, in saying: ‘Where there is only a choice between cowardice and violence, I would advise violence’.

“We in GPS must have the courage to fight with all our hearts for the good of the people. Don’t just become empty cans, which can only make noise, but show no result at all,” Tiong said.

He also said the other component parties in GPS – Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), and Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) – should realise that each of them had their own strengths and weaknesses.

“If we know our weaknesses, we should immediately seek help from the other component parties – this is what we call teamwork. If we remain ‘proud and arrogant’, in the end we would be dead,” he stressed.

Tiong acknowledged that it was not an easy task for Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg to drive and lead politicians from various component parties to be aligned to and supportive of his direction, which was forming the GPS coalition based on Sarawak-centrism, fighting for local issues.

“I believe that the fate of our people could only be championed by the local people; thus GPS’ fight is based on a principle the ‘only Sarawakians would know the needs of Sarawakians’,” he added.